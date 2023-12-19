Millennial Money: 5 financial New Year’s resolutions for 2024
CHANELLE BESSETTE of NerdWallet
In preparation for 2024, you can shore up your finances by creating some financial New Year’s resolutions for yourself. Some ways you might do this include getting a bank account with a higher interest rate; focusing on student loan repayment by investigating ways to reduce your payment amount; building your financial knowledge and setting goals; using AI chatbots; and setting up recurring donations to a nonprofit organization. By creating a plan for your year, you can motivate yourself to improve your financial standing by reducing debt and boosting your savings.