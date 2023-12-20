Parents of children sickened by lead linked to tainted fruit pouches fear for kids’ future

Parents of children who posted sky-high blood lead levels after eating potentially tainted apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are worried about their kids’ futures. Dozens across the U.S. have been affected by an ongoing outbreak of lead poisoning linked to WanaBana apple cinnamon puree. No amount of lead is safe for children and exposure can lead to problems with learning, behavior and attention. The effects of lead poisoning are permanent, though experts say kids’ brains are often flexible enough to offset the harm.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.