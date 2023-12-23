Las Cruces community honors man found dead during emotional vigil

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Some members of the Las Cruces community remembered a man who went missing earlier this month.

Back on December 4th, Abel Tarin went missing. Ten days later the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office found Tarin dead. Now authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Loved ones held a vigil at the Sam's Club on Telshor where the 43-year-old worked.

Family members told ABC-7, Tarin was loved by the entire community.

“Abel was very likable, known throughout the community. He grew up in Hatch. We have members from the surrounding area that shop here at the club whether it’s Deming, Lordsburg, Hatch so when the news broke that he was missing they would come in an express their condolences," one person said.

Friends are asking for justice as the investigation continues.

“Whoever saw him last, whatever information we hope that’s there’s a resolution to this swiftly."

Loved ones urge anyone with information to report it to law enforcement.