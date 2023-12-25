Crime Stoppers of El Paso ask for community’s help in unsolved 20-year murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the community's help with any information in the murder of 44-year-old Fernando Martinez. Murder which happened twenty years ago on Christmas Eve.

Martinez was found murdered inside his business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located in Northeast El Paso, where he was shot in the upper torso.

According to investigators, Martinez had visitors over at 12-noon, and was found murdered at 2 p.m.

Martinez had a child who was only 4-years-old at the time of the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online here. You will remain anonymous and any information that leads to an arrest could qualify you for a cash reward.