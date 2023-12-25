Opportunity Center for the Homeless celebrated Christmas along migrant kids

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless hosted a small Christmas celebration with migrant kids, giving away toys and lunch for those in need.

ABC-7 spoke with the center's Deputy Director, John Martin, who told ABC-7 the main goal of this event.

"Well, it's Christmas Day and we feel that everybody needs to celebrate," Martin said.

The celebration happened at the Welcome Center, one of the Opportunity Center's shelters.

Toy donations and other items were donated from the El Paso Police Department, the El Paso Community Foundation, and the American Society of Professional Estimators.

Between 35 to 40 migrant children from different countries received a present on Christmas Day.

Kids staying at the Welcome Center were happy to receive a toy on this day.

Other migrant parents also said this felt good after the long journey these families faced before arriving here at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Catch the full story of the toy giveaway for migrant children tonight on ABC-7 at 10.