Coronado High School student to give a benefit concert for migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Seventeen-year-old Julián Kalel Almanzán is a Junior at Coronado High School who plays the guitar.

He is putting on a benefit concert in support of migrant families that are spending time along the border during this winter season. The benefit will also provide donations for refugee migrants.

ABC-7 spoke with Julian ahead of the concert, he said this concert is significant for him because he is a second-generation Mexican American.

Julián's great-grandparents migrated to the U.S. to give their family better opportunities for their future.

Now he feels he needs to give back to the community and help those who likes his grandparents left their country in search of a better life and find themselves in need of help.

"The holidays are when I think people should not be alone at all, that's when they should be together and that's when they should be rejoicing," Julian said ahead of the concert.

"I know it's a very hard time for some, especially if they're away from their families and they're in the migrant center. I feel like me bringing this music and bringing these donations will hopefully lift their spirits a little more," he added.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27th at Holy Family Refugee Center located at 813 W. Main Drive and begins at 6 p.m.