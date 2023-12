No other information is available at the time.

The incident took place at the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators responded to deadly crash involving an infant in Central El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: First responders confirm an infant girl has died after a pedestrian collision in central El Paso.

