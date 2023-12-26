Skip to Content
Migrant caravan walking towards the borderland

Published 11:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A source with a group of non-governmental organizations, or NGO's, shared a video with ABC-7 of migrants walking along a road outside, heading towards Ciudad Juarez.

That source says these are not migrants who are getting rides from smugglers, rather people who have chosen to walk the trek all the way to the border.

Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokesperson for the City of El Paso, tells ABC-7 that the city and county officials are getting almost daily updates on the immigration situation, including just how many have been detained and how many are headed to shelters.

Last week, the city once again activated the Community Readiness Center, formerly Morehead Middle school, an empty school campus the city purchased to house migrants.

ABC-7 is working to see exactly what preparations are under way to house migrants who have been able to demonstrate to immigration enforcement officials that they have a credible fear of returning to their homeland and will likely be housed temporarily inside one of the many shelters across the borderland.

Saul Saenz

Saul Saenz co-anchors Good Morning El Paso.

