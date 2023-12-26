Returning a gift after the holidays 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For many getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season.. And if you received a gift that wasn't quite right, you may be looking to return it. There's always that one gift that needs to go back. Though wading through the post holiday crowds can be hectic experts say it might pay off.

Right after Christmas is actually a very strategic time to take care of the returns. According to experts, retailers tend to have "after Christmas sales" to sell everything they didn't sell for the holidays. People making returns tend to spend their store credit buying items on sale. A lot of retailers also tend to offer longer return windows, giving you a little bit of extra time beyond that usual 15 to 30 day return window.