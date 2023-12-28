El Paso woman sues TX prison alleging rape

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman who states she was repeatedly raped by staff at Fort Worth Federal Women's Prison Medical Facility has now filed a federal lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, the woman was sent to the FMC Carswell unit in Fort Worth for medical reasons. It alleges she was repeatedly raped by employees, including twice while she suffered from COVID-19. The lawsuit also states it is one of the most dangerous facilities in the United States for sexual assault. The woman was released from federal custody in 2022 and resides in El Paso, Texas.

Civil Rights Attorney Randall Kallinen said "This lawsuit has been filed because we are trying to put an end to this behavior where so many women have suffered." ABC-7 reached out to the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs Federal Bureau of Prisons and they responded with the following statement "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Federal Bureau of Prisons does not comment on matters related to pending litigation, ongoing legal proceedings, or ongoing investigations. Marerllis Nix is not employed with the FBOP." The lawsuit filed also states there are government documents that show many sexual assaults have occurred at the

same facility.