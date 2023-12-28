Oregon State, Tony the Tiger visit El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Oregon state beavers visited the El Paso children's hospital spreading holiday joy among patients and staff. The sun bowl court and "Tony the Tiger" joined the team in spreading holiday cheer.

Oregon state player, Scott Thomas says "Words can't explain how I feel, to be honest with you. It's great to see all the kids in high spirits. It means the world. I feel like I was put here to make people happy, make people smile. So to see these kids smiling, it means everything to me." They all took pictures with the children, capturing heartwarming moments as they shared laughs and smiles with the kiddos.