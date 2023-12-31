Albuquerque police officer injured after shooting Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in northeast Albuquerque.

The department shared a video on their social media platform "X" with the latest details.

According to Albuquerque police, officers responded to a license plate reader hit on a stolen car. Officials said officers were involved in an altercation with the driver of the car.

The officer was transported to the UNM hospital with gunshot wounds to both hands.

The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. Officials have not said the condition of those injured.

