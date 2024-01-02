Mexico’s National Institute of Migration recorded nearly 41 million legal entries in 2023

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, the National Institute of Migration in Mexico published a statement saying they recorded more than 40.8 million legal entries in 2023.

Through its Beta Group, the institute assisted 230,877 migrants who entered the country illegally.

The report also says that in coordination with national and international safety agencies, Mexico rejected nearly three thousand people for alleged migratory alerts. These alerts are for committing crimes in other countries and having arrest warrants.

By mid-December, the institute had issued more than 430,000 migratory permits for people who entered the country through its Southern border.

Mexican citizens were also repatriated coming from the U.S. or other countries, the total number was 211,980.

The institute's report does not mention the nationalities of the more than 230 thousand migrants who entered the country.