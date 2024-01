EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's 2024 which means senior citizens will now be seeing an increase to their social security benefits. The United States Social Security Administration announced during the fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning January 2024. That's an average of more than $50 dollars per month. This is the third year in a row for a bump in payments as a result of inflation.

