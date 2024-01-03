Church donates to Fort Worth for gender-neutral bathroom signs

FORT WORTH, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of Fort Worth, Texas accepted a donation of $500 dollars from Galileo Church to go toward the production and distribution of gender-neutral bathroom signs. This will be done through LGBTQIA+ organizations of El Paso, such as Mountain Star Pride and Stonewall Democrats of El Paso. Fort Worth, Texas city council says in doing so is in alignment with the City of El Paso's ordinance Chapter 5.19 on gender-neutral signage for single-user restrooms, which went into effect on January 1, 2024.

