Skip to Content
News

Finding Love in El Paso: Keys for a lasting, loving marriage

Pixabay
By
Published 2:18 PM

ELPASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As we at ABC-7 watch the finale of “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s search for love, it got us wondering what the secret is to a long-lasting relationship.

ABC-7 answered the call and went out looking for answers. He spoke to a licensed professional, a divorced woman and a couple who’ve been married for more than 60 years.

Not surprisingly, everyone seemed to have a different answer. Watch ABC-7 at 10 to listen to the secrets of finding a long-lasting love.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content