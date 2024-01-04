Finding Love in El Paso: Keys for a lasting, loving marriage

ELPASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As we at ABC-7 watch the finale of “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s search for love, it got us wondering what the secret is to a long-lasting relationship.

ABC-7 answered the call and went out looking for answers. He spoke to a licensed professional, a divorced woman and a couple who’ve been married for more than 60 years.

Not surprisingly, everyone seemed to have a different answer. Watch ABC-7 at 10 to listen to the secrets of finding a long-lasting love.