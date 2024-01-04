Start the year on a sober note with ”dry January”

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — If you're seeking a break from alcohol or a detox, Dry January might be the right path for you. Even though we're four days into January, it's not too late to make the decision to kick off the year on a sober note.

Health experts emphasize that just one month of alcohol-free living can lead to significant improvements. Blood pressure may drop, cholesterol can lower, glucose levels improve, belly fat decreases, and gut health may enhance. Moreover, mental health sees positive changes, including better quality of sleep and mood enhancement.

While Dry January is a great initiative, Dr. Sergio Alvarado, clinical director at Desert Institute of Sports Medicine, emphasizes that it might not be suitable for everyone. “Somebody that drinks you know, more than four drinks a day on a daily basis, they need to reach out to their doctor, reach out to support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous. l I would not recommend this for somebody like that,” he says.

If you are a casual drinker looking for a cleanse, here are some tips to stay on track:

Recruit a friend for mutual support.

Plan ahead for social events by ordering mocktails or bringing your non-alcoholic drinks.

Replace drinking with other activities, such as exercise.

Don't stop socializing; spend time with friends and family to avoid isolation.

Most bars in the area offer mocktails, allowing you to have fun while adopting a new healthy habit. It's not too late to join in this month and help your body.