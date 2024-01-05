Skip to Content
David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star, dead at 80

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — David Soul, best known for his role in the popular 1970s television series “Starsky & Hutch” has died, his wife announced in a statement on his Soul’s website.

He was 80.

“David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” his wife Helen Snell wrote. “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Soul for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

