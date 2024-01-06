El Paso County Launches ‘Sneakers for Asylum Seekers’ Event in honor of MLK Day of Service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County encourages residents to donate new or gently worn athletic shoes to support asylum seekers.

They will be holding a 'Sneakers for Asylum Seekers' event, marking the 30th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

The county said an event like this aligns with the spirit of empathy and service that defines MLK day.

Shoes may be dropped off at the following donation locations:

• County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, 1st & 3rd floors

• Downtown Annex, 320 S. Campbell St.

• Family Youth Services Center, 6314 Delta Dr.

• Fabens Community Center, 201 NW Camp St., Fabens, TX

• Agua Dulce Community Center, 15371 Kentwood Ave.

• Canutillo Community Center, 7351 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, TX

• Justice of the Peace #7, 435 Vinton Rd., Suite C, Vinton, TX

Shoes will be collected between January 4th through January 12th and sorted on January 15th, the National MLK day of service.