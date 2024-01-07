Deadbeach Brewery’s Regional Craft Brewery opens to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Craft beer fans in El Paso now have a new spot!

Deadbeach Brewery's Regional Craft Brewery celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, January 2nd.

The new location, which is now in south central El Paso, has been "in the works for many, many years" according to Deadbeach's marketing director, Veronica Hernandez.

“We went through a lot of construction during COVID," said Hernandez.

"We did so much, so what we’ve been trying to do is be very very patient and get everything together so that way the community can have a Deadbeach they can enjoy once again," she added.

The reasoning for moving to a new location from downtown stemmed from Deadbeach's need to manufacture more beer, as well as adding a restaurant and kitchen space.

The tavern and restaurant, called "Deadbeach Craft Kitchen," features a full menu with "original favorites and many brand-new offerings."

The new brewery and tavern is located at 3200 Durazno Ave.