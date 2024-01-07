Future Capital spending discussion, county commissioners seek public input

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Fiscal Year 2024 Multiyear Capital Plan will be discussed by El Paso County Commissioners and they are asking for public input.

The discussion will take place after the lunch hour of the regularly scheduled commissioner's meeting on the third floor of the El Paso County Courthouse.

"We are preparing to begin a process that considers all of our capital needs over the next several years," Director of Strategic Development Jose Landeros said. "We are going to start off with a presentation that outlines what the year ahead looks like."

Last year, the county says, extensive public engagement after more than 20 meetings and presentations to area civic organizations provided input and resulted in a CO Bond.

This year's discussions will cover enhancements to parks, public safety and other crucial services provided by the county.

Those interested in providing input can go to the meeting in person at the El Paso County Commissioners Courtroom located at 500 E. San Antonio on the 3rd floor.

If you have any questions, contact the county at (915) 546-2215.