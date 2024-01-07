School districts monitoring weather conditions, some issue delayed start to school day on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The high winds and low temperatures will be impacting the start of the school day for many students across the borderland.

El Paso ISD is set to start on a two-hour delay Monday, January 8. This affects all district campuses and offices. Transportation will be adjusted accordingly said a spokeswoman for the district.

Clint ISD is monitoring the weather tonight and into the early morning and will decide their course of action on Monday, January 8. They ask all parents and staff to monitor ABC 7 and the district's social media platforms for guidance and information.

Socorro ISD continues to monitor weather and driving conditions, according to the district spokesman, if inclement weather changes the school schedule, parents and staff will be notified the morning before the school day starts via text/phone call, through their website and social media applications.

Ysleta ISD is also monitoring weather conditions and will notify parents and staff via text and phone call by 6 a.m. Monday if schedule changes or delays are required.

Canutillo ISD is also monitoring the weather for inclement conditions that would affect student and staff commute to campuses and offices. If conditions are such that a potential delayed start is required, the district says they will notify parents and employees via email, website and social media channels.

Las Cruces Public Schools officials met earlier this afternoon and decided the district will not be delaying the start of the school day. The district says they will continue to monitor the weather and make adjustments as necessary.