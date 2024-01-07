Staying warm in winter weather: tips to keep you and your loved ones safe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans are preparing for temperatures to plummet Sunday night into Monday, after ABC-7 issued a Stormtrack Weather First Alert earlier this week to warn you of the freezing conditions to come.

As you get ready to face the cold, we have some tips for you to stay warm:

Bundle up. A nice, warm jacket or coat is always an essential, but it is not the only thing you should keep with you when temperatures drop. Accessories such as warm hats, gloves, scarves, boots, etc. are important, because experts say you can lose body heat through any exposed body parts. Also, layers are always a good idea.

A nice, warm jacket or coat is always an essential, but it is not the only thing you should keep with you when temperatures drop. Accessories such as warm hats, gloves, scarves, boots, etc. are important, because experts say you can lose body heat through any exposed body parts. Also, layers are always a good idea. Weatherproof your home. Pipes can freeze during cold weather. To help prevent this from happening, you can continuously flush toilets, and turn faucets on to keep water circulating through those pipes. Also, if you have any exposed pipes outdoors, you can cover them with something to help insulate them.

Pipes can freeze during cold weather. To help prevent this from happening, you can continuously flush toilets, and turn faucets on to keep water circulating through those pipes. Also, if you have any exposed pipes outdoors, you can cover them with something to help insulate them. Prepare your vehicles. In case of an emergency, it is best to make sure your vehicles are stocked and ready. Make sure you have a full tank of gas, replace windshield-wiper fluid with a winter mix, and have an emergency kit including jackets, blankets, snacks, water, a flashlight, chargers, extra sets of clothes, a first-aid kit, and anything else you may need in case you get stuck.

In case of an emergency, it is best to make sure your vehicles are stocked and ready. Make sure you have a full tank of gas, replace windshield-wiper fluid with a winter mix, and have an emergency kit including jackets, blankets, snacks, water, a flashlight, chargers, extra sets of clothes, a first-aid kit, and anything else you may need in case you get stuck. Keep your pets indoors.

You can read more in-depth information and safety tips about winter weather on the CDC's Natural Disasters and Severe Weather page.

ABC-7 will bring you more tips, and ways you can help keep vulnerable groups such as El Paso's homeless population, as well as pets Sunday night on ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.