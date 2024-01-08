Rays shortstop Wander Franco released from Dominican jail amid ongoing investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been released from a jail in the Dominican Republic amid an ongoing investigation into allegations he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Franco paid 2 million Dominican pesos ($34,000) as a type of deposit required by a judge who on Friday ordered his conditional release. While Franco is free to leave the Dominican Republic, he was ordered to appear monthly before authorities as the investigation continues. The 22-year-old All-Star who was released Monday is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. Prosecutors allege he paid the teen’s mother thousands of dollars and gave her a car in exchange for her consent.

