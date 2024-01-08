Tips to make sure your car is “winter-ready”

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Freezing temperatures can impact vehicle performance, it is crucial to make sure your car is prepared for the winter season.

Here are some tips:

Ensure your vehicle's coolant is at the recommended level to prevent the engine from freezing.

Clear visibility is essential during winter weather, check your wipers to make sure they are functioning correctly.

Ensure your tires have sufficient tread depth and are properly inflated. Tire pressure can fluctuate when temperatures drop.

If windshield or windows are frosted: use your defroster, crank the heater and turn on the AC.

Jesus Perez, service director for Charlie Clark Infiniti and Nissan, reminds us to not use hot water, “it will crack and will break. I recommend turning on that defrost to let it run five, 10 minutes. I do recommend waking a little bit early so you can let the vehicle do its proper work."

If you do encounter slick roads, experts say to avoid the brakes - if you need to slow down or stop, apply the brake gradually. If you find yourself sliding, turn your steering wheel in the direction of the slide to regain control and prevent further skidding.