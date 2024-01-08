US Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana won’t seek reelection to 8th term, will retire from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana says he will not seek reelection this year to an eighth term and will retire from Congress after 14 years. Bucshon did not explain Monday why he had decided not to seek reelection to the 8th District but said in a statement that he reached his decision to retire from the U.S. House after “much discernment and prayer” during the Christmas holiday. Bucshon first won the seat in the Republican-leaning district in 2010, when then-incumbent Democratic Rep. Brad Ellsworth vacated it to run for the U.S. Senate. The 8th District covers numerous Indiana counties in western and southwestern portions of the state.

