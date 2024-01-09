US Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, former VP Mike Pence’s older brother, won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana says he will not seek reelection this year to a fourth term, becoming the latest House member to announce that they won’t run for reelection. Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced his decision Tuesday morning in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Pence’s famous sibling had held Indiana’s 6th District seat for 12 years before later serving as Indiana’s governor. Greg Pence says in his statement that “it is a privilege and honor” to represent the district, which spans parts of central, eastern and south-central Indiana. He was first elected in 2018 to the seat.

