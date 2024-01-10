Skip to Content
A 12-year old Las Cruces boy has gone missing, LCPD asking for help

today at 7:27 AM
Published 7:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 12-year-old Las Cruces boy has gone missing. Now the Las Cruces Police Department is asking the community for help.

Xavier Quesada was seen at his home, on the 2300 block of Don Roser Drive, before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9th.

His family believes he left the residence sometime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.

Quesada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Xavier Quesada is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Isabel Garcia

