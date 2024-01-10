Cleaning efforts set to begin as Pellicano expansion project remains at a standstill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Trash, debris and weeds have built along Pellicano Drive, as the construction project is still on pause.

At Wednesday morning's meeting of the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, Executive Director Raymond Telles informed the public that cleanup efforts are set to begin this weekend, "We've brought on a vendor to go out and do the cleanup of the entire stretch of Pellicano that'll start this Saturday."

The project's design was approved back in 2020, and had an original end date set for July 21, 2022, according to CRRMA's website. However, the company hired to build the expansion missed the deadline, and filed for bankruptcy in March of 2023.

The project has not continued construction since.

Nearby residents shared their complaints with ABC-7 about the difficulties dealing with the construction zone.

"Some days, I actually have to leave like 40 minutes earlier just so I don't have to deal with that traffic," said Ricardo Fierro.

Another commuter told ABC-7, "It's horrible. It should have been done a long time ago. Somebody dropped the ball."

CRRMA stated that there is still no known timeframe for when the project may get going once again.