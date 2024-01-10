Girl Scouts of the USA kicks off cookie season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Girl Scouts of the USA announced the launch of their 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie™ season. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to fund troop activities year-round.

This year’s theme "Unbox the Future" aims to challenge social barriers girls often face, emphasizing the entrepreneurial spirit the programs seeks to instill in Scouts.

Those who wish to purchase Girl Scout Cookies can either reach out to a local Girl Scout they know or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.

Beginning February 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

The 2024 lineup includes classics such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Adventurefuls® and other fan favorites.

Nearly 700K girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.