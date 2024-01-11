All lanes on Gateway East at Geronimo have been shutdown due to crash

EL PASO, Texas -- All lanes on Gateway East at Geronimo have been shutdown due to a crash, according to Texas Department of Transportation.

Two people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries, another with serious injuries, according to fire dispatch.

ABC-7 crews report a heavy law enforcement presence.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety has been called out to the scene.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.