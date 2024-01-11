High winds expected today: how to prepare for potential power outages and stay safe on the roads
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Damaging winds are expected to hit the Borderland later today. These high winds can be extremely dangerous and can lead to road disruptions.
Make sure to remain on high alert when driving today, here are some tips by the National Weather Service to ensure you are safe on the roads:
- Keep both hands on the wheel and slow down.
- Watch for objects blowing across the roads.
- Exercise extra caution if driving a truck, SUV, or towing a trailer, as they are more prone to wind-related incidents.
- If winds are too severe, pull onto the shoulder, turn on hazard lights, and stop for safe driving.
- Visibility can be be severely impacted by blowing dust, keep distance from other cars and be extra cautious.
Here is how to prepare in case of a downed power line:
- Call for help and report the incident.
- Avoid attempting to free lines or remove debris yourself.
- Steer clear of anything touching the downed lines, including vehicles and trees.
- If a line falls on your car, stay inside, honk your horn, and warn others.
- Be prepared for power outages with an emergency kit containing batteries, flashlights, blankets, non-perishable food, and water.
- According to the FDA, Refrigerated food can last up to 4 hours without opening the fridge during a power outage