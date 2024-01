EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Glaucoma is called "The Sneak Thief of Sight." January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and ABC-7 medical contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health explains what you need to know to protect your eyesight in the video on this page.

