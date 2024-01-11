The second annual “Visit Las Cruces stories” video contest is open for submissions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF), in collaboration with Visit Las Cruces, has announced the launch of the "Visit Las Cruces Stories" 2nd annual video contest.

This initiative invites the public to participate in sharing the rich folklore of Las Cruces through compelling 3–5-minute video submissions.

The top three entries will be awarded cash prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively, along with LCIFF 2024 VIP tickets.

Winning submissions will be showcased before each screening during the 2024 Las Cruces International Film Festival.

Inspired by the likes of Chupacabra, La Llorona, and other captivating tales such as the Haunting of the Dona Ana Courthouse, the Double Eagle Murder and Haunting, the History behind Ft. Selden, Pat Garrett’s mysterious death, and The Hermit of La Cueva, participants are encouraged to delve into the unique narratives that define Las Cruces.

Submissions can be made on FilmFreeway as well as detailed guidelines.

The call for entries closes on February 28, 2024.