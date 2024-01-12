Insurance agencies encourage getting coverage after El Paso’s extreme winds cause severe damage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens are being forced to rebuild, after Thursday's extreme winds tore the roof off an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso.

As ABC-7 previously reported, residents in 12 of the units at Joshua's Court Apartments were displaced as a result.

The complex is located on Edgar Park Avenue.

ABC-7 crews were there shortly after first responders arrived Thursday, and went back Friday to speak with residents.

"I was in my bedroom and I heard, like, some commotion outside... I looked out my bedroom window, and I saw some things flying around. And I came out here and I saw a bunch of people and I looked and there's the roof right there," said tenant Doug Jacobs as he recalled the destruction Thursday.

Jacobs told ABC-7, the roof had flown off and was in pieces against the side of the building, as well as throughout the property.

Because of the flying debris, several cars were severely damaged. At least two had caved in roofs, and the back windshields completely shattered, among other damage.

"We just got a vehicle, and a piece of wood dented the front of it, and in the back of it. But it's still... it's fine. But... I really feel sorry for the guys that are here because their vehicle is totaled," said Tony Tate, another resident, referring to several cars that were parked towards the front of the complex.

Officials with the Red Cross said no one was hurt, but they are assisting at least 23 people that were displaced due to the damages.

"We will help provide financial assistance to these families, and ensure that they have a place to stay overnight, and ensure that they're able to access any type of immediate needs, such as clothing, food, etc.," said Anna Apodaca, the Executive Director of the West Texas Chapter of the Red Cross.

But an insurance broker with Advantage Insurance Agency told ABC-7, not having an insurance plan can put you at risk.

"People that don't have coverage, then they're at the mercy of the Red Cross, or neighbors that will take them in," said Ernesto Gonzalez. "Under your tenant policy, you would have coverage, number one for... for your furniture if anything gets damaged. Number two, you would have what's called loss of use coverage. What that means is that the policy would pay for you to rent another apartment while the one that you were renting is getting either rebuilt or... fixed up."

Gonzalez said there are some tenant's policies than run around $15 a month.