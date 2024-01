EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TxDOT will be having their 48-hour closure as part of the I-10 widening west project.

Its taking place starting Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and will continue until Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 a.m.

It is going to affect westbound lanes on I-10 at Art Craft, detour at North Desert Blvd.

TxDOT said crews are placing bridge decks and moving barriers.