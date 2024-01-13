Slowing inflation suggests that Biden’s policies are helping, but American voters are still hurting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden can make an increasingly strong case that he’s helped fix inflation, if only he can get voters to believe him. Figures issued this past week reflected a historic level of progress on battling high prices, hinting that inflation could be near the Federal Reserve’s 2% target around the time of November’s election. Current and former aides say that Biden is eager to do still more to bring down inflation, after a price surge in 2021 and 2022 crushed his public approval ratings in a way that still is dragging down his reelection efforts.

