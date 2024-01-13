Teen booked into Doña Ana County Juvenile Detention Center after shooting 6-year-old

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 14-year-old teen was booked into the Doña Ana County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing several charges following a shooting Friday.

The Hurley Police Department requested the New Mexico State Police to further investigate.

State Police learned from Hurley Police that a 6-year-old child had been shot. When officers arrived, they saw a 14-year-old juvenile running from the scene.

Officers were able to detain the teen, who had a disassembled handgun and ammunition in his pockets.

Investigators learned the child was sitting inside car parked in front of a house. According to authorities, a black Dodge pickup truck dropped the teen off near the victim's car and then drove away.

Authorities said the teen fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, hitting the child.

The teen ran away from the scene, but was later apprehended.

The child was airlifted to a to a trauma center. The extent of his injuries and and current condition is not known.

The teen faces several charges including attempted murder, shooting at/or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person.

New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the shooting.