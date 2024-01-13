Skip to Content
TTUHSC students serve their community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., students from The Texas Tech Health El Paso campus are serving their community this weekend.

Each year, the university plans MLK Day community wellness and development events throughout El Paso.

This weekend, between 80 and 100 students will volunteer at area service events.

The events include art, yoga classes, free hair cuts, and much more. Students are also volunteering to help animals staying at local shelters.

"We tend to live in a bubble sometimes in our homes, in our work lives, things like that. But it's really important to just look outside and see what you can do to help others. I think that's a big thing in society today. It's a lot of anger, a lot of fighting. Instead, we can help each other," said volunteer Alexis Hernandez.

