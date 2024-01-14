Look up in the sky, is it a…

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - More than a dozen ABC-7 viewers sent in pictures of a peculiar set of clouds in the skies over the Borderland Sunday afternoon.

Many asking if it was an unidentified flying object.

The disk shaped clouds resemble a flying saucer or stack of pancakes and according to the National Weather Service are Altocumulus Standing Lenticular (or Lenticularis) clouds.

These clouds form as stable and fast moving air goes up and over mountains tops.

They are most commonly seen in winter or the spring, when according to the NWS are usually stronger.