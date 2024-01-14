Sunday Sips: Janeth Gomez Crafts Non-Alcoholic Delights

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week's Sunday Funday moment, sponsored by Sarah Farms, takes us on a delightful journey with Janeth Gomez, the talented bartender at La Condesa.

She treated us to three specially crafted cocktails that are perfect for those who enjoy a tasty drink, but also for those embracing the "new year, new you" mantra by avoiding alcohol.

She's crafted simple yet delicious mocktails that can be savored at the restaurant or easily recreated at home.

Introducing a refreshing trio of non-alcoholic delights:

Drink 1: Virgin Margarita

½ cup Sprite

Splash of grapefruit juice

Squeeze of lemon

Lemon garnish

Drink 2: Virgin Cherry Limeade

2/3 cup Squirt soda

1/3 cup pineapple orange juice

Topped with cherry juice

Maraschino cherry garnish

Drink 3: Virgin Blackberry Guava

1 spoonful of black cherries

½ cup mineral water

2/3 cup guava juice

Orange squeeze

Topped with 1 spoonful of black cherries

What makes these beverages even more appealing is the lack of strict measurements – just a dash of this and a dash of that.

This approach not only allows for a more relaxed and enjoyable experience but also aligns perfectly with your positive journey.

Whether you're at La Condesa or in the comfort of your home, these mocktail recipes provide a refreshing alternative, ensuring everyone can partake in the Sunday Sips experience.

Tune in to this week's Sunday Funday to learn the recipe.