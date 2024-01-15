Skip to Content
Wisconsin Republicans’ large majorities expected to shrink under new legislative maps

Published 7:33 AM

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An independent analysis shows that most of the newly ordered maps redrawing Wisconsin’s political boundaries for the state Legislature would keep Republicans in majority control, but their dominance would be reduced. Seven sets of new state Senate and Assembly maps were submitted on Friday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered them after ruling last month that the current maps drawn by Republicans are unconstitutional. Marquette University Law School research fellow John D. Johnson’s analysis shows that all of the Assembly maps would keep the GOP majority, had they been in effect in 2022. Five of the seven Senate maps would keep Republican majorities. But in both cases Democrats would make gains,

