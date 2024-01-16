Brad Falchuk debuts first Ryan Murphy-less project and becomes a mentor with ‘The Brothers Sun’

Brad Falchuk has released a new series on Netflix called “The Brothers Sun,” a dark comedy which he co-created with newcomer Byron Wu. After a long partnership with Ryan Murphy on TV shows including “Glee” and “Pose,” Falchuk goes solo as an executive producer on “The Brothers Sun.” He also was co-showrunner with Wu. “The Brothers Sun” follows Charles, a member of a Taiwanese criminal organization. When his father is targeted by an assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother, Bruce, who has no clue about his family’s illicit side. Justin Chien stars as Charles, and Michelle Yeoh plays his mother.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.