Brazilian police are investigating the death of a Manhattan art dealer as a homicide

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An American art dealer who co-owned a prominent Manhattan gallery has been found dead in a Rio de Janeiro apartment. Homicide investigators for the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State are looking into the death of 75-year-old Brent Sikkema, who co-owned the contemporary art gallery Sikkema Jenkins & Co. The civil police force said in a statement on Tuesday that forensics work has been done at the property where Sikkema’s body was found and investigators want to interview potential witnesses. Brazilian newspaper O Globo says Sikkema’s body was discovered Monday but details remain scant. The U.S. Consulate in Rio confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen.

