Gun control measures advance out of Democratic-controlled Pennsylvania House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in majority control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives have advanced several gun control measures. One of the proposals passed by the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would ban sales of automatic and semi-automatic guns. The bills were passed on party lines and await the full House’s consideration. Even if the measures clear the House floor, however, they will likely face a cold reception in the state Senate, as did other gun control measures passed by the House last year. Democrats say the slate of bills would balance gun ownership with protecting average citizens. Republicans raised concerns about infringing upon constitutional rights.

