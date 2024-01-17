Proposed Louisiana congressional map advances to the House with a second majority-Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposed Louisiana congressional map that would create a second majority-Black district has sailed through the state Senate. The measure passed on Wednesday and will advance to the House chamber for debate. Under the proposed map, the district currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves would become a majority-Black district. Louisiana is on the list of states still wrangling over congressional districts after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act. Officials have until Jan. 30 to pass new congressional boundaries with a second majority-minority district. If they do not meet the deadline, a district court will hold a trial and decide on a plan for the 2024 elections.

