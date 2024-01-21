Mental health support for teens, town hall meeting to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Emergence Health Network, in partnership with El Paso Matters, is taking more steps to address mental health within teens in our community.

The town hall meeting, being held Thursday, will look at challenges that high schoolers experience, relating to mental health.

It is geared toward parents, teachers, and teens to get a better idea of when to know when your child is struggling, how to reach out to them and when to get help.

They will also discuss tips on starting those conversations, as well as what should parents know.

"We want parents to feel heard. We want them to feel notice. We want them to feel seen, and we want them to leave the event with knowledge and, you know, power and resource lives and knowing what it is that they can do to help their children, especially when it comes to addressing mental health concerns," said Katie

The free event is taking place Jan. 25th at EPCC located at 9050 Viscount Blvd from 6 to 7 p.m.

For registration info click here.