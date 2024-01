EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was injured after a shooting in east El Paso Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened at the 12600 block of Azulejos St. at 2:08 a.m.

According to El Paso police, one male was transported to a local hospital.

Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the scene.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made. No further information has been released.

Stay with KVIA for updates.