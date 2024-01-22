El Paso Water celebrates approval of $588 million budget

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water celebrated the approval of a $588 million budget today with a construction forum at the TecH2O Center.

The organization gave 160 representatives from 80 companies an overview of the utility's many upcoming infrastructure projects.

El Paso Water provided information on opportunities for potential contractors, trade partners and suppliers during the forum.

While recognizing rates had gone up over the last year, the organization stressed that these rates enable them to keep infrastructure reliable, expand networks, and accommodate the growth the local community.