Texas launches new respiratory illness dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of State Health Services launched a new respiratory virus dashboard to let people keep tabs on respiratory viruses in Texas. The dashboard, accessible through DSHS’s Texas Health Data site, shows trends in illnesses from influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. Data includes emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Those data points demonstrate the diseases’ most severe effects on people, communities and the health care system,” DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford said. “The dashboard provides a near real-time look at conditions, so people can make informed decisions on precautions for themselves and their families, and health care professionals can make recommendations to their patients.”

DSHS is also publishing a new weekly respiratory virus surveillance report, combining separate reports on influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. The report contains more in-depth data on the three diseases including information on the burden of influenza-like illness, counties where different types of flu have been found, and the proportions of COVID-19 variants present in Texas.